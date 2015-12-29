Film dostępny na DVD, Blu-ray i w wersji cyfrowej ITUNES | MERLIN | BLUE DVD Film dostępny na DVD, Blu-ray i w wersji cyfrowejITUNESMERLINBLUE DVD Czarna pantera T’Challa po śmierci ojca wraca do rodzinnego kraju, by objąć tron. Wkrótce Wakanda zostaje napadnięta przez dawnego wroga. Młody władca zbiera sojuszników, aby pokonać przeciwnika i ochronić swój lud. Jako Czarna Pantera staje w obronie nie tylko swojej ojczyzny, ale i całego świata. Black Panther Showcase Image 1 / Black Panther Showcase Image 1 / Black Panther Showcase Image 2 / Black Panther Showcase Image 2 / Black Panther Showcase Image 3 / Black Panther Showcase Image 3 / Black Panther Showcase Image 4 / Black Panther Showcase Image 4 / Black Panther Showcase Image 5 / Black Panther Showcase Image 5 / Black Panther Showcase Image 6 / Black Panther Showcase Image 6 / Black Panther Showcase Image 7 / Black Panther Showcase Image 7 / Black Panther Showcase Image 8 / Black Panther Showcase Image 8 / Więcej filmów Raya i ostatni smok Mulan Czarna wdowa Co w duszy gra Wyprawa do dżungli DISNEYLAND® PARIS FILMY Twitter Facebook Instagram YouTube Pinterest